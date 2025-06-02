KUWAIT -- Secretary General of the Arab Energy Organization (AEO) Jamal Al-Loughani said on Sunday that all energy resources must be put at the disposal of meeting the growing demand however, he has re-affirmed that the new sources will not substitute the conventional resources.

Electric power consumption will significantly grow by 2050, thus new investments must be launched in all energy resources, Al-Loughani said in a statement to KUNA, marking issuance of AEO's first edition release of the quarterly follow-up report on the new and renewable energy, climatic and energy changes for Q1, 2025.

There was noticeable global interest in the renewable energy in the Q1, 2025, however the size of investments varied from region to another, he said.

China continued to expand the renewable energy sector as part of plans to enhance the energy security and diversify production sources, while solar energy output in Egypt made record growth, Al-Louihani continued in the interview with Kuwait News Agency.

In the United States of America, planned huge investments in the renewable energy were shelved due to uncertainties regarding taxation in the sector.

As to the Arab Energy Organization's member states, they pursued efforts to expand the sector with new policies, amid technological progress and international cooperation to harness the abundant resources of solar and wind energies.

Total renewable energy capacity worldwide reached some 4,448 megawatts in the end of 2024, he said, expressing his opinion that these capacities should grow by 16.6 percent per year to reach the triple ceiling by 2030, as it had been agreed upon at the climatic conference COP 28, he added.

Elaborating, Al-Loughani said transportation is basic for a clean hydrogen system, noting that it can be useful for the densely populated regions. Vehicles with cell batteries will not be competitive unless lower costs for the clean hydrogen has been attained, Al-Loughani pointed out.

Presenting further scenarios, Al-Loughani said the artificial intelligence AI would be helpful to attain a qualitative leap in improving efficiency, cutting the energy consumption and emissions from the conventional energy resources. Additionally, he cautioned that the energy future hinges not only on sustainability, but also on the energy security and reasonable costs and prices.

The concept of energy varies from one country to another with respect of the priorities and economic conditions, he said, advising that transfer to clean energy must be sought while considering the economic conditions and social justice in each concerned country.

Addressing the issue from another perspective, Al-Loughani pointed out that concentration of rare raw materials in certain nations worldwide increases fears of disruption in the supply chains, geopolitical hazards, noting that China controls 80 percent of the rare minerals supply chains and 90 percent of the treatment potentials.

Asserting the cautious bullish outlook with respect of electric cars' sales and the impact on the global oil demand, Al-Loughani said the demand would remain stable and might increase in developing countries that have been witnessing noticeable and rapid economic growth, along with population growth.

Regarding the nuclear energy, he has stated that it is a strategic option that envisages major chances and complex challenges namely safety and security, such as sound and harmless waste treatment.

Currently, there are 440 operating nuclear reactors in 32 states with an output capacity of 400 gigawatts and secure nine percent of the global power output.

He called on the Arab states to study the foreign experience that affirms necessity of clear policies, effective investments and structures that match the technological development in nuclear energy.

He has also noted in this regard that many states throughout the globe have been reviving or expanding their nuclear programs, motivated by the need for reliable and sustainable energy.

Al-Loughani has called for decisive and collective measures to cope with the climatic challenges, considering that the earth heating is forecast to increase to record levels in the coming few years.

All KUNA right are reserved © 2022. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).