Saudi Aramco and Algeria's Sonatrach have cut June's official selling prices for liquefied petroleum gas by between 1.6% and 11.2% from the previous month due to rising global supply, traders said on Monday.

Aramco's June OSP for propane was cut by $10 to $600 a metric ton while butane prices were lowered by $20 to $570 a ton , the traders said.

Propane and butane are types of LPG with different boiling points.

LPG is used mainly as fuel for cars and heating as well as a feedstock for other petrochemicals.

Sonatrach cut its June OSP for propane by $45 to $445 a ton and for butane by $55 to $435 a ton , traders said.

Aramco's OSPs are used as a reference for contracts to supply LPG from the Middle East to the Asia-Pacific region.

Sonatrach's OSPs are used as benchmarks for the Mediterranean and Black Sea region, including Turkey.

