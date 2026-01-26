Arab Finance: The Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Resources announced the export of a new shipment of liquefied natural gas (LNG) to Türkiye from the Idku LNG plant, according to a statement issued on January 26th.

In favor of Shell, the shipment is directed to one of Türkiye's ports, carrying 150,000 cubic meters of LNG, aboard the ‘Methane Bekki Anne’ vessel.

The move aligns with the ministry’s commitment to fulfilling its contractual obligations with foreign investment partners and encouraging them to expand investments in local gas production.

This aims to add value and maximize the utilization of Egypt’s liquefaction plants, reinforcing the state’s role as a regional gas trade hub.