MUSCAT: Oman’s Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Water Resources is supporting a private-led initiative to explore the feasibility of large-scale seaweed cultivation, aimed at driving the growth of various economic activities related to climate mitigation, sustainable fuels, food security and biodiversity enhancement.

Leading the initiative is NTZ Solutions, a local Omani firm focused on delivering innovative solutions in carbon capture, waste management and sustainability — centric human capital development. The company is credited with establishing the GCC’s first commercial-scale biochar production facility, currently operational in Barka.

With funding support from MedcoEnergi — an Indonesian state-owned energy and natural resources development enterprise — work has commenced on a pilot project designed to assess the overall feasibility and scope of large-scale seaweed cultivation in Oman.

Speaking at an energy forum held in Muscat earlier in May, representatives of NTZ Solutions and MedcoEnergi shared insights on seaweed cultivation as an “innovative nature-based solution” to some of the most urgent global challenges.

“We never imagined seaweed could become a solution to the global crises we’re currently facing,” said Johan Despurwantoro, Sustainability and Risk Management Specialist at MedcoEnergi. “But the question is — why should we return to nature? Because nature-based solutions are not just environmentally relevant but also economically powerful.” According to Despurwantoro, seaweed can contribute to poverty reduction, improve food security and serve as a nutritious food alternative. It can offset carbon emissions by replacing synthetic inputs, enhance ecosystem resilience and directly sequester carbon.

Seaweed cultivation, he added, has the potential to unlock an extended value chain — from cultivation and logistics to industrial processing — creating significant employment opportunities at both local and regional levels. At the same time, it can advance Oman’s progress on several UN Sustainable Development Goals, notably SDG 14 (Life Below Water), SDG 13 (Climate Action) and SDG 2 (Zero Hunger).

Notably, a six-month pilot project was recently launched by the two partners in collaboration with the Ministry to assess the year-round viability of seaweed cultivation in Oman’s coastal waters, Despurwantoro stated.

A team of experts from NTZ Solutions and MedcoEnergi is currently evaluating the consistency of cultivation and identifying ideal conditions for selected native species. A key member of the team is Kamaruddin Azis, Project Facilitator at the COMMIT Foundation.

In an update on the pilot, Kawther al Harrasi, Programme Manager at NTZ Solutions, revealed that the company has secured a pilot site within the Ministry’s research facility at Bandar Al Rowdha in Muscat. Of the 12 native seaweed species initially studied, six — Ulva, Codium, Sargassum, Kerva, Hypnea and Gracilaria — were selected for their commercial value. These species are already utilised globally in the food and beverage, pharmaceutical, cosmetics and agriculture industries, she explained.

In the next phase of the project, the focus will shift to scaling up production to support the development of high-value products such as agar, carrageenan, bioplastics and pharmaceutical ingredients. Kawther noted that seaweed can also play a major role in carbon sequestration.

In her presentation, she further emphasised the significant knock-on effects of seaweed cultivation for Oman’s blue economy growth strategy. Beyond the direct economic benefits, seaweed farming can contribute to job creation, in-country value generation and biodiversity enhancement, she added.

HIGHLIGHTS

Seaweed cultivation has the potential to unlock an extended value chain from cultivation and logistics to industrial processing

2022 © All right reserved for Oman Establishment for Press, Publication and Advertising (OEPPA) Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

