flydubai, the Dubai-based carrier, inaugurated its operations to Syria with the resumption of flights to Damascus. The inaugural flight FZ 115 touched down in Damascus International Airport (DAM) on 1st June to a water cannon salute.

The inaugural flight marks the start of flydubai’s daily flights to Damascus.

The inaugural flights mark the return of air connectivity between the two countries after almost after 12 years.

Hassan Ahmed Al Shehhi, the UAE Ambassador to the Syrian Arab Republic, was among the officials welcoming the inaugural flight.

He was accompanied by a delegation that included Abdul Bari Al-Saj, the Deputy Chairman of the Syrian Civil Aviation Authority, and Amjad Nakhkhal, the Director of the Authority.