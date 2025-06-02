His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court, will begin an official visit to the State of Kuwait tomorrow.

During the visit, H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed is scheduled to meet with His Highness Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Emir of the State of Kuwait, to discuss the deep-rooted fraternal ties between the two nations and explore ways to enhance bilateral cooperation across various fields.

The visit underscores the longstanding historical bonds between the UAE and Kuwait, and reflects the mutual commitment of both countries to further strengthen cooperation for the benefit and prosperity of their peoples.