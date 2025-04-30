Kuwait’s Combined Group Contracting Company (CGCC) said on Wednesday its UAE subsidiary has won a contract for infrastructure maintenance services in Abu Dhabi.

In a bourse disclosure statement, the Company said CGCC-UAE was awarded the project in Al-Nahda near Al-Ain motorway by Aldar Properties.

The contract’s value is around 1.012 billion UAE dirhams ($275 million) and its duration is 914 days, the statement said.

“CGCC-UAE has received a notification for the awarding of the contract which involves providing infrastructure maintenance services in Al-Nahda area,” it said, adding that the contract would allow CGCC to make profits.

