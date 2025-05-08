Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Defense (MoD), in collaboration with the National Centre for Privatisation & PPP (NCP), has launched the Expression of Interest (EOI) and Request for Qualification (RFQ) process for the Riyadh Administrative Office PPP [Public-Private Partnership] Project.

The project, which will be implemented under a Design, Build, Finance, and Maintain (DBFM) contract, will have a contract term of 27.5 years, after which the facilities will be transferred to the Ministry.

Located in North Riyadh, the administrative complex will span approximately 52,793 square metres, accommodating 4,500 employees and providing 3,200 parking spaces. The selected private sector partner will be responsible for the design, construction, and long-term maintenance of the facilities and supporting infrastructure, as well as coordination with stakeholders and obtaining all necessary permits.

Local and international investors can obtain further information and request the RFQ document via the NCP website [www.ncp.gov.sa]. Interested parties must submit their Statement of Qualification (SOQ) by 3 June 2025, at 3:00 p.m. KSA time.

(Writing by Deva Palanisamy; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

