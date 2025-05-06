KUWAIT CITY - Kuwait and China are willing to push forward the implementation of the strategic project of Mubarak Al-Kabeer Port on Boubyan Island in north Kuwait, only out of belief in its paramount significance as a regional trade hub and its vital role in comprehensive development.

This shared desire was obviously shown following the signing of the project contract in March, with both Kuwaiti and Chinese sides having voiced unwavering determination to further develop bilateral cooperation and speed up the implementation.

The recently wrapped up fifth round of Kuwaiti-Sino political consultations culminated in expanding channels of dialogue to broaden the existing consensus to new horizons in the coming period.

During the consultations, both sides weighed the implementation of agreements and memos of understanding signed by the Kuwaiti and Chinese governments, particularly the execution of mega development projects, mainly Mubarak Al-Kabeer Port.

In this context, Chinese Ambassador in Kuwait Zhang Jianwei said his country is working with the Kuwaiti side to push forward the implementation of the port project, which he commended as a huge and strategic project for Kuwait and a very significant venture for Kuwaiti-Sino cooperation.

The Chinese diplomat made the press statement on the sidelines of the recent celebration of the World Chinese Language Day.

Zhang spoke highly of the latest inspection tour by Chinese Vice Minister of Transport Fu Xueyin of the port project site as a very important step towards the completion of the joint venture. He pointed out the agreement reached during a meeting held between Kuwaiti Minister of Public Works Dr. Noura Al- Mashaan and the Chinese delegation on advancing the Mubarak Al-Kabeer Port.

On several occasions, the Kuwaiti government underlined that it gives top priority to the port project just as part of the Gulf country’s comprehensive and integrated development vision chiefly purposed to diversify income sources, boost its gross domestic product and regain its pivotal trade, financial and regional role.

This commitment was unequivocally reflected by a package of intensive moves and consultations that resulted in the signing of a contract with China State Construction and Transport Limited for study, design, and pre-implementation services to complete Mubarak Al-Kabeer Port, in February 2025.

Following the signing of the deal with the Chinese government company, Kuwaiti Minister of Public Works Dr. Noura Al- Mashaan said the completion of the joint venture is deemed top priority for the country’s political leadership.

She stressed that the project comes under the direction of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and is primarily supported by His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah and His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al- Ahmad Al-Sabah.

