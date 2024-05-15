Shapoorji Pallonji, a major Indian construction conglomerate, has announced that it has secured a design and build contract from Roshn, the leading national real estate developer powered by Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund, for a major residential project in Riyadh.

The scope of work includes development of 429 single-family residential units within Phase Two of Roshn's flagship project - Sedra - in Riyadh.

Shapoorji Pallonji Middle East is assigned to develop the vibrant new community in the most thriving location of KSA, said the Indian construction conglomerate in its LinkedIn notification.

"Our project team is excited to deliver the high-quality homes with best amenities for the residents," it added.

These residential apartments are being built within the Sedra community to offer a modern and integrated living experience that is pedestrian-friendly, and where a rich array of amenities supports full, rewarding lifestyles.

A total of 2,171 units will come up within Phase Two of Sedra project whose homes are highly efficient, providing an average 18% reduction in energy costs compared to comparable unit types, as well as a 17% reduction in the cost of water.

This phase will reinforce Roshn’s guiding principle of sustainability and bringing nature to the heart of the community with pedestrian paths and slow mobility lanes on both sides.

The natural environment is further enriched by existing green areas, which is connected to a network of paths and green spaces, it added.

