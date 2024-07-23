Riyadh -- The King Abdullah Financial District (KAFD) has earned the SmartScore certification for urban neighbourhoods by WiredScore, the world's leading authority in the field of smart building technologies, thanks to its advanced digital infrastructure that provides robust connectivity, sustainability and seamlessness at the levels of living, work and leisure.



By winning this certificate, KAFD becomes the first in MENA to obtain WiredScore's SmartScore certification for urban neighbourhoods.



This recognition comes after KAFD underwent a rigorous evaluation and certification process that began in September 2023, after which Wired Score announced at Cityscape Global in Riyadh that KAFD had met the pre-accreditation criteria for obtaining the Smart Score certification for urban neighbourhoods.