The Qatar Public Works Authority (Ashghal) is expected to award the infrastructure contract for its Roads and Infrastructure in West of Umm Slal Mohamed project, located in Doha by the third quarter 2024, according to a source.

“The tender was issued on 16 October 2023 and the bid submission was scheduled on 2 April 2024. The contract is expected to be awarded by July 2024,” a source aware of the project details told Zawya Projects.

The project’s scope work involves the construction of roads and infrastructure in West of Umm Slal Mohamed, which is a mixed-use planned urban development consisting of a residential community, government buildings, schools and mosques with a total project area of approximately 318 hectares. The works comprise the construction of roads and all dry and wet utilities. The project encompasses 668 residential plots, 4 commercial plots, 6 mosques, 2 schools, 42 utility plots, 25 parks/open areas, 36.54km length of road work, 5,000 surface car parking spaces, 83km length of sewage water/ground water drainage network, 24.3kmlength of foul water drainage network, 37.8km length of PW, and 21.3km length of Treated Sewage Effluent (TSE) network.

The time for completion for the whole of the works including mobilisation is estimated to be three years and the maintenance period is estimated to be 400 days from the completion date of the work, the source said.

(Reporting by Senthil Palanisamy; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.