RIYADH — Saudi Arabia, represented by the Saudi Development and Reconstruction Program for Yemen (SDRPY), announced a new package of 28 development projects and initiatives worth SR1.9 billion across several key and vital sectors, most notably health, energy, education, and transportation in various Yemeni governorates.

This is in continuation of the Kingdom's ongoing support for the Yemeni people, under the directives of Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman and Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman and with the follow-up and keen interest of Minister of Defense Prince Khalid bin Salman.

The program also announced a new grant of petroleum derivatives to operate power plants in all Yemeni governorates.

The announced projects and initiatives aimed to contribute to enhancing security, stability, and prosperity for the Yemeni people and improving basic services in the governorates of Aden, Hadramout, Al Mahrah, Socotra, Marib, Shabwah, Abyan, Al-Dhale'a, Lahj, and Taiz, in coordination with the Yemeni government and local authorities. In addition to this, 27 vital development projects and initiatives are currently underway and will be delivered during 2026-2027. These will be added to the 240 completed projects and initiatives provided by the Saudi Development and Reconstruction Program for Yemen since its establishment in 2018.

Aden governorate will benefit from quality development projects and initiatives, including the continued operation of Prince Mohammed bin Salman Hospital for the next 3 years, raising the capabilities of the health sector and medical services, and the establishment of the first desalination plant of its kind in Yemen, to address the scarcity of fresh water and reduce the depletion of water resources, and contribute to achieving water security. The second and third phases of the Aden Airport refurbishing project will begin with the reconstruction of the runway and the provision of navigation and communication systems.

These will contribute to improving air transport services, which will positively impact strengthening economic and social ties, in addition to raising the quality of services provided to passengers and enabling international and local air carriers to operate flights to and from Aden International Airport.

The government headquarters and presidential complex project will support the development process in Yemen and enable Yemeni government institutions to perform their role, and the establishment, expansion and improvement of the efficiency of the coastal road will reflect on improving transportation within the governorate.

Projects in Hadramout governorate include the repair and upgrading of the Al-Abr-Sayun road, the establishment of Hadramout University Hospital to enhance access to healthcare services and meet the governorate's medical needs, and support for Hadramout and Sayun universities through the establishment of two colleges of computer science and information technology to bolster higher education. The project also includes the development of the Agricultural Veterinary Technical Institute.

In Al-Mahrah, the SDRPY will begin operating King Salman Medical and Educational City for three years, following the completion of all associated construction and equipping works. This will contribute to supporting and strengthening the health sector in Yemen and improving the quality of medical services provided to Yemenis.

Projects in Al-Mahrah governorate also include the establishment of a College of Applied and Health Sciences within King Salman Medical and Educational City.

In Socotra, the program's projects include the construction of King Salman Mosque, the operation of Socotra Hospital to ensure the continuity of medical services, and the establishment of a technical institute and a college of education to enhance educational outcomes.

Other educational projects include the construction and equipping of several model schools. The SDRPY projects and initiatives in Abyan governorate include the construction and equipping of the Sabba Hospital to enhance access to healthcare services, in addition to building and equipping model schools.

In Shabwa, the program will operate the Shabwa Hospital and improve access to education by establishing model schools. It will also support the agricultural sector through a program to strengthen the agricultural value chain. In Taiz, the program will establish the Al-Ain Rural Hospital with all necessary equipment, along with a project to enhance electricity capacity by constructing a 30-megawatt power plant.

It will also operate the Al-Mukha Hospital, ensuring the continued provision of medical services to beneficiaries. In Marib, the program will begin implementing the final phase of the Al-Abr (Ghuwayrban – Al-Mukhtam) road expansion and rehabilitation project, following the completion of the first two phases, totaling 90 kilometers. This will enhance safe transportation and support commercial and economic activity.

Additionally, a girls' educational complex will be constructed and fully equipped. In Al-Dhali' governorate, the program will establish the Al-Dhali' Rural Hospital and model schools, as well as provide training programs to improve teacher skills. Projects in Lahj governorate include a maternal and child health center and a maternity emergency center in Ras Al-Ara.

In Al-Dhali' governorate, the program will construct the Al-Dhali' Rural Hospital and model schools, in addition to training programs to enhance teacher capabilities. The program's development support includes the construction and equipping of 30 schools in Hadramout, Aden, Lahj, Abyan, Al Dhale'a, Shabwa, and Socotra, at a rate of 10 schools annually, enhancing access to education and contributing to improved educational efficiency.

The fuel derivatives grant will positively impact the operation of power plants and improve the reliability of electricity supply to hospitals, medical centers, roads, schools, airports, ports, and various public and private facilities, as well as industrial activity and boosting trade across the governorates.

