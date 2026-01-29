Doha - The Public Works Authority (Ashghal) held a seminar entitled “Shaping the Future of Development: Insights from Switzerland’s Approach to Digitalisation, Sustainability & Productivity” in cooperation with the Swiss Business Council.

The event was attended by Ashghal President His Excellency Eng. Mohammed bin Abdulaziz Al Meer, Ambassador of Switzerland to Qatar Her Excellency Florence Tinguely Mattli, and a number of contracting companies, in addition to senior officials in the authority, within the framework of enhancing joint cooperation between the two parties.

The seminar covered a number of topics and themes to discuss and research solutions for low-emission construction materials, green roof technologies, and the circular economy, in addition to digital platforms to increase productivity, control quality, and smart buildings.

On the occasion, Eng. Al Meer praised the strength of the relations between Qatar and Switzerland, stressing that such meetings reflect the common keenness to enhance cooperation in the fields of advanced technology, transfer of qualitative expertise, and build effective strategic partnerships that support the development of the infrastructure sector.

He stressed that Ashghal adopts a comprehensive strategy that is consistent with Qatar National Vision 2030, and focuses on developing a smart, sustainable and flexible infrastructure capable of meeting the requirements of the present and anticipating the challenges of the future, noting that digital transformation, localising automation, applying smart building concepts, and integrating sustainability standards into all stages of planning, design and implementation are among the Authority’s main priorities.

For her part, Ambassador Mattli said, “Swiss industries strive to achieve quality and accuracy by focusing on innovation, digitisation, energy-saving technologies or advanced materials to provide exceptional services and long-lasting, high-value products.”

Dr. Fariborz Samadian, president of the Swiss Business Council Qatar, said: “This seminar reflects Switzerland’s commitment to providing proven, high-quality solutions that enhance sustainability, efficiency and productivity in Qatar’s construction and infrastructure sector.”

At the end of the seminar, the two parties stressed the importance of continuing coordination and cooperation between the Public Works Authority and the Swiss Business Council, which opens new horizons for future partnerships.

© Copyright Qatar Tribune. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

