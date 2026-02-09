Oman’s North Al Sharqiyah Governor Office is expected to award the main contract for Woshag Road (Link Road Ibra – Dema and Al-Tayyeen) project in the governorate in the second quarter of 2026.

The design-and-build tender was issued on 17 November 2025, with bid submissions closing on 29 December 2025.

“Contract award is expected in April 2026,” a source aware of the details told Zawya Projects. The project completion is targeted for the fourth quarter of 2027.

The project involves upgrading an existing unpaved road stretching approximately 24 kilometres, connecting the Wilayat of Ibra with Dima and Al-Tayyeen. The route serves as a key transport corridor between the two wilayats, supporting regional mobility and economic activity.

(Reporting by Deva Palanisamy; Editing by Anoop Menon)

