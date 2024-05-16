Abu Dhabi Airports on Thursday announced the expansion of its network and connectivity with the launch of daily flights from Zayed International Airport to Chandigarh, Kannur, and the resumption of daily flights to Lucknow.

IndiGo, India's preferred carrier, which commenced operations from Abu Dhabi's Zayed International Airport in 2020, has further expanded its flights schedule. The addition of 21 weekly flights marks a 50% increase in IndiGo's flights from Abu Dhabi, bringing the airline's total to 63 weekly frequencies.

This includes the launch of new flights to the previously unserved city of Chandigarh, bringing the total number of destinations served from Zayed International Airport to over 120.

Elena Sorlini, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer at Abu Dhabi Airports, said, "The launch of these new routes marks an important milestone in the commitment to our partnership and readiness to expand and diversify our network of destinations. This enhanced connectivity not only strengthens our position as a preferred hub in the region but also reinforces Abu Dhabi's connectivity with key destinations in India."

Pieter Elbers, Chief Executive Officer of IndiGo, said, "We are delighted to announce our latest network expansion from the Zayed International Airport in Abu Dhabi. This strategic expansion will solidify our presence in the UAE and present discerning business and leisure travellers with an array of improved flight options, enabling effortless connectivity across our unmatched network. We remain committed to collaborating with Abu Dhabi Airports."