The Investment Promotion Agency Qatar (Invest Qatar) and Boeing have signed an MoU to set up a permanent hub in Doha.

The permamnent legal entity, Boeing Aerospace Doha LLC, will focus on strengthening the local aerospace sector and build a local skilled workforce that can contribute to the sector.

Boeing’s new entity will complement the work carried out through its existing Qatar branch companies, Boeing Qatar Inc. and Boeing International Corporation.

The agreement was signed during the recent Qatar Economic Forum held in Doha.

(Writing by Brinda Darasha; editing by Seban Scaria)

