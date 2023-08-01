Social media
Qatar to witness giant, luminous full moon Tuesday

This is due to its proximity to the earth, approximately 357,300km from the centre of the earth

Staff Writer, Gulf Times
August 1, 2023
The Qatari Calendar House announced that, God willing, the full moon of the month of Muharram for this year will be completely different from the usual full moon, as it will appear as the giant full moon, about 14% larger and 30% more luminous than the usual full moon.
This is due to its proximity to the earth, approximately 357,300km from the centre of the earth.
Dr Bashir Marzouk, an astronomer at the Qatar Calendar House, said that residents of Qatar can enjoy seeing and following the phenomenon of the first giant moon of this year with the naked eye, from the evening of Tuesday, 14 Muharram 1445 AH, corresponding to August 1, 2023, until before sunrise on Wednesday, noting that the time of the moonrise over the sky of Qatar will be at 6.26pm on Tuesday, while the sun will rise on Wednesday at 5.01am Doha local time.
RELATED ARTICLES
Qatar skygazers can see Jupiter as it gets closer on Friday

Qatar Airways fined in US for operating flights in prohibited airspace

