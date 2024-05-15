RIYADH — NEOM CEO Nadhmi Al-Nasr said that about 140,000 workers are involved in implementing various projects on the NEOM giga city site around the clock.



Addressing the GREAT FUTURES initiative conference at King Abdullah Financial District in Riyadh on Tuesday, Al-Nasr expected that the number of project workers would rise to 200,000 by 2025.

“We have about 5,000 full-time employees from more than 100 countries,” the NEOM chief said.



Al-Nasr’s speech came in a session on major projects in the Kingdom and their role in the realization of the goals of the Vision 2030.

The heads of the Qiddiya, Diriyah, Red Sea and NEOM projects spoke at the session. Al-Nasr stated that NEOM offers wonderful business opportunities for both local and international partners.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).