Riyadh – The Roads General Authority (RGA) has executed significant road construction projects to improve road connectivity and uphold the Kingdom's prominent position in this domain.



Asphalt works encompassed 813,852 cubic meters, while earthworks spanned 12,314,808 cubic meters. Construction activities also involved installing 120,274 meters of concrete barriers and 70,544 meters of metal fencing alongside over 277 ground markers. Additionally, 4,540 directional and warning signs were erected, with ground painting works spanning 639 meters.



These extensive achievements underscore RGA's continual commitment to enhancing the road network across the Kingdom. These endeavours aim to support economic and social progress, foster stronger connections between different regions, and ensure high-quality road standards across the main road network.