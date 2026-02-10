TikTok unveiled its UAE Economic Impact Report at the World Government Summit, which recently concluded its 2026 edition with the largest international participation in the Summit’s history, bringing together 6,250 government leaders and experts from around the world under the theme “Shaping the Governments of the Future.”

TikTok-enabled small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) added AED1.1 billion to the UAE economy and supported more than 7,000 jobs, underscoring the platform’s growing role in driving economic value and employment.

The report examines TikTok’s contribution to the UAE’s economic, creative, and social development. Titled "The TikTok Effect: Enabling the UAE’s Dynamic Digital Economy", the report was announced in the presence of Omar Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications. Its findings highlight TikTok’s expanding role in supporting entrepreneurship, enabling the creative economy, and contributing to human capital development.

The report, developed in partnership with Redseer Strategy Consultants, finds that TikTok plays a significant role in empowering small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) and creators in the UAE. Based on Redseer estimates, over 10,000 SMBs started their business because of TikTok, and more than 70,000 local SMBs are active on the platform.

Beyond economic impact, the platform supports skills development, cultural expression, tourism discovery, and digital wellbeing, with a majority of users reporting learning and personal or professional skill gains through TikTok. Overall, the report demonstrates TikTok's impact on the UAE’s digital economy, creative ecosystem, and inclusive growth ambitions.

Omar Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy, and Remote Work Applications, affirmed that the UAE has emerged as a global leader in the digital economy and a hub for innovation, driven by a forward-looking vision that prioritises digital ecosystem development and the adoption of advanced technologies as core pillars of economic growth.

Al Olama noted that the UAE has built a strong digital and regulatory foundation and fostered a business-friendly entrepreneurial environment, enabling global platforms to expand their impact and contribute to the growth of the digital economy and creative industries. Advanced technologies, he added, are central to strengthening economic competitiveness and enhancing well-being, in line with the country’s national development objectives.

Jenan Mohamed Alhashili, Head of Public Policy, GCC, said, "TikTok has evolved from an entertainment platform into a functional layer of the UAE's digital landscape. This report shows that our impact extends far beyond the screen, contributing over AED 1 billion to the economy and supporting thousands of jobs.

"By lowering barriers for Emirati entrepreneurs and showcasing the UAE’s vibrant culture to the world, we are proud to support the nation’s future-ready, innovation-led vision. Whether it is a local brand finding its first customer or a creator building a global career, TikTok is helping drive the real-world economic outcomes that enable the UAE’s growth ambitions."

Constantly driven by an aim to boost the local creative industry, TikTok has become a key platform for the UAE’s growing creative economy and sector diversification. One in four creators cite TikTok as the primary reason they began creating content, with many progressing from part-time activity to sustainable, income-generating creative careers.

TikTok further enables monetisation across content creation, media, fashion, music, and entertainment, aligning with the UAE’s diversification objectives. Through the platform's amplification of creator-led influence, TikTok strengthens the UAE’s creative ecosystem and supports the growth of new digital professions.

TikTok has emerged as a powerful engine for destination discovery and tourism promotion in the UAE. The report findings show that an estimated 10 percent of tourist spending is influenced by TikTok demonstrating the platform's active role in shaping how the UAE is perceived as a leading travel destination worldwide: in priority inbound markets such as the UK and United States, 50 percent of TikTok users report awareness of the UAE as a travel destination through TikTok.

Among domestic users, 39 percent say TikTok has increased their awareness of travel destinations within the country, influencing decisions around attractions, restaurants, events, and experiences. By enabling creator‑led, locally produced storytelling that turns destinations into practical ‘what to do’ moments, TikTok helps showcase the UAE as a modern, innovative, and culturally diverse place to explore, while driving tangible economic engagement both on and off the platform.

Beyond economic outcomes, TikTok contributes meaningfully to human development, skills building, and social cohesion across the UAE’s diverse population. According to the report, 26 percent of users cite learning as their primary reason for using TikTok, while 75 percent of users report developing professional skills and 81 percent report building personal skills through the platform. Educational and informational content is widely consumed beyond formal learning environments, with 94 percent of users stating that TikTok is relevant for staying informed and accessing useful knowledge.

In a country home to over 200 nationalities, TikTok also plays a role in fostering community building and cultural exchange: 79 percent of users say the platform motivates them to express and share their cultural identity, while national moment hashtags such as #UAENationalDay and #UAEFlagDay generated more than 200,000 posts and over 2 billion views. Together, these interactions support social inclusion, shared experiences, and participation in the UAE’s increasingly digital society.

The report also highlights TikTok’s emphasis on digital safety, trust, and user wellbeing as core foundations of its role in the UAE’s digital ecosystem. TikTok combines AI-based detection systems with human moderation to enforce community guidelines and reduce exposure to harmful content, while also investing in digital literacy and wellbeing initiatives tailored to local needs. Reflecting these efforts, 71 percent of users report that TikTok is taking meaningful steps to protect their privacy and safety.

As the platform evolves beyond entertainment, TikTok is increasingly positioned as a meaningful layer of the UAE’s digital ecosystem, aligned with national priorities such as We the UAE 2031 and the UAE Centennial 2071. In support of the UAE’s ambition to become a global hub for the digital economy, TikTok remains committed to fostering a safe and creative ecosystem for creators. By continuing to bridge the gap between small businesses and audiences, TikTok is not just reflecting the UAE’s growth, it is actively enhancing drive it.