ABU DHABI - The National Media Office has referred a group of social media users to the Federal Public Prosecution for violating media content standards through these platforms.

The office affirmed that its monitoring team works around the clock to detect violations with accuracy, notify users of their breaches, and urge them to comply with regulations and laws to avoid legal accountability.

It stressed that such measures aim to ensure a responsible media environment and protect communities from non-constructive content, calling on all users to engage on social media in line with media values and ethics.

In March, the National Media Office issued a statement highlighting the importance of social media users in the UAE upholding the country’s values and principles of respect, tolerance and coexistence.

The statement further underlined that the office, in cooperation with the relevant authorities, will pursue legal action against those who violate these directives, adhering to the UAE’s laws designed to ensure a safe and balanced digital environment that fosters mutual respect.