DUBAI: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister, and Ruler of Dubai, attended part of the third edition of the 1 Billion Followers Summit, the world’s largest summit dedicated to the content creator economy.

Organised by the UAE Government Media Office, the three-day summit is being held in the UAE at Emirates Towers, the Dubai International Financial Centre, and the Museum of the Future in Dubai, under the theme ‘Content for Good.’ The summit gathers over 15,000 content creators and more than 420 speakers, including top influencers and experts from around the world.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum emphasised the vital role of content creation in fostering awareness, culture, and human development. He noted its importance not only in these areas but also in driving progress through improved systems, enhanced work structures, and the highlighting of achievements.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed said, “The 1 Billion Followers Summit aims to contribute to the creation of a sustainable content-based economy. We take pride in hosting 15,000 content creators followed by over 2.3 billion people. The UAE will remain a hub and destination for all talents in this sector.”

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum visited the pavilions of major social media platforms participating in the third edition of the summit.

For the first time globally, leading platforms including Snapchat, X, YouTube, TikTok, LinkedIn, and Meta (Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp) have come together in one place.

His Highness also reviewed the work of the One Billion Pitches competition's judging panel. He received a briefing on the evaluation of applications from startups and content creators focused on entrepreneurial ideas with positive social impact.

H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid was accompanied by His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Media Council; His Highness Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Sports Council; His Excellency Mohammad Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs; and His Excellency Saeed Al Eter, Deputy Minister of Cabinet Affairs for Strategic Projects and Chairman of the UAE Government Media Office.

Mohammad Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs, stated that under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the UAE has become a global hub for shaping the future of the content industry. He affirmed the UAE's focus on developing strategies to advance this vital sector, fostering an ideal environment to attract creative talent, and cultivating skilled professionals equipped to capitalise on the rapidly expanding global investment in the creative economy.

"The third edition of the 1 Billion Followers Summit marks a pivotal moment in the development of the content creator economy," Al Gergawi said. “With its specialised tracks focusing on economy, content, and technology—featuring 340 key sessions and roundtable discussions—the Summit reflects the global recognition of this promising sector and its significant social and economic impact.”

The third edition of the Summit convenes major global social media platforms under one roof. Key representatives will present their visions and strategies for the future of content creation as they participate in sessions outlining plans to cultivate high-quality content, empower creators and influencers, and share best practices for advancing new media and investing in the creative economy.

The summit also facilitates dialogue among platform officials, influencers, and content creators on critical topics such as intellectual property protection, combating misinformation, utilising analytical tools, leveraging AI, and building thriving digital communities.

Growing the content creator economy

The third edition of the 1 Billion Followers Summit is set to play a crucial role in boosting the content industry economy, which is valued at approximately $250 billion globally.

The summit has brought together more than 10 investment funds with a total value of AED50 million, to support content creators.The participating companies from the content industry manage assets totalling between $7 and $8 billion. Furthermore, the summit has received requests for support from over 500 startups across 40 countries worldwide.

The One Billion Pitches competition, supported by the One Billion Followers Summit and Shurooq with a combined AED50 million (AED 30 million from Shurooq and AED 20 million from the Summit), aims to fund ground-breaking content creation startups and entrepreneurs. The competition received 500 applications from 40 countries, and the winner will be announced on the final day of the summit.

The winner of the 1 Billion Followers Summit's grand prize, valued at $1 million, will be revealed during the third day of the event.

This prestigious One Billion Award is recognised as the largest and most valuable global recognition for content creators. Recently, the summit revealed the names of the top five content creators shortlisted for the One Billion Award, chosen through public voting held from 22 to 28 December, 2024. The voting process garnered an impressive 3.3 million votes from across the globe.