Khazna Data Centers, a global leader in hyperscale digital infrastructure, has signed a long term, commercially significant contract with Presight to deploy an AI optimised facility management solution and a centralised command and control centre.

The agreement builds on the strategic collaboration announced at GITEX Global 2025 and supports the launch of Khazna NexOps, a dedicated, in-house operations organisation designed to deliver a new standard of consistency, responsiveness, and operational excellence for hyperscale and AI-era infrastructure.

Khazna NexOps establishes a unified operating model spanning people, processes, technology, and governance while maintaining a focus on continuity of service for customers running mission-critical workloads.

The first delivery milestone, a centralised command and control centre, will provide real-time visibility and coordinated oversight across Khazna’s data centre portfolio, enabling faster decision-making and enhanced operational resilience.

Hassan Alnaqbi, Chief Executive Officer of Khazna, said, “This collaboration strengthens our ability to operate complex, mission-critical infrastructure with greater visibility, resilience and efficiency. The deployment of Presight’s AI-driven platform and centralised command and control centre supports our commitment to operational excellence and sustainable growth as we continue to expand our global data centre network.”

Thomas Pramotedham, Chief Executive Officer of Presight, added, “By embedding intelligence into data centre operations, we are enabling greater resilience, efficiency and sustainability at scale. Our work with Khazna demonstrates Presight’s ability to translate advanced AI capabilities into scalable platforms that deliver lasting operational value as digital infrastructure continues to grow in size, complexity and strategic importance. We are privileged to support Khazna on this journey as they set new global benchmarks for hyperscale operational excellence.”

The deployment embeds artificial intelligence at the core of Khazna’s data centre operations, delivering a unified, data-driven approach to managing complex, energy-intensive infrastructure.

Presight’s AI-optimised facility management platform integrates data from multiple operational technology and facilities systems into a single intelligence layer, supporting predictive and prescriptive maintenance, proactive and predictive fault detection, and performance optimisation across all the assets in the facilities.

At the core of the deployment is Presight’s AI-Optimized Sustainable Data Centre solution, which combines IoT technology, advanced analytics, automation and applied artificial intelligence to support hyperscale environments. The platform enables real-time monitoring and coordinated management of assets, capacity, incidents and change processes, while supporting ongoing operational optimisation across sites and regions.

The solution also incorporates digital twin capabilities through Presight’s Meta-Intelligence platform, delivering a real-time 3D virtual representation of data centre infrastructure to support scenario simulation, spatial asset analysis and operational planning. Embedded energy optimisation and sustainability analytics support efficiency improvements, energy and carbon tracking, and ESG reporting, alongside cross-site benchmarking to drive continuous operational improvement.

The Khazna deployment reinforces Presight’s position as a trusted global partner for AI-driven digital infrastructure, building on its growing international portfolio across smart cities, energy, public safety, finance, education, and large-scale enterprise transformations.