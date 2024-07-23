KUWAIT CITY, July 22: The Project Management Committee between Kuwait and Saudi Arabia has approved the outcomes of the financial, economic, technical, and social feasibility study for the railway link project between the two countries, aimed at transporting passengers and goods.

A government source revealed that work is currently underway to launch the project for “initial design” soon after completing the necessary procedures, and international companies will be invited to contribute at this stage.

The source stated that the actual implementation of the project will begin in 2026. The ongoing mutual visits and meetings between Kuwait and Saudi Arabia regarding the upcoming works, along with inspections of the project site address any obstacles.

The source indicated that the railway is expected to carry 3,300 passengers daily with six round trips, covering about 500 kilometers in one hour and 40 minutes at high speed.

Ticket prices for the train trips between the two countries will be affordable, competing with both plane and car travel in terms of speed and cost.

The source reiterated the desire to accelerate this vital project, which will enhance sustainable railway links, economic integration, and trade between the two countries.

While confirming that the Kuwaiti-Saudi connection is separate from the Gulf connection project, the source stated that the railway will start from the Shaddadiyah area and extend to Riyadh.

According to the project plan, it is expected to be completed within four years. It is part of a series of Kuwaiti-Saudi projects aimed at economic integration and strengthening historical relations between the two countries.

The Council of Ministers has directed the Ministry of Works and other concerned parties to expedite the project and submit periodic reports on its progress.

