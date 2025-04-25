Iraq on Thursday broke ground for its largest silo that will be built by the Swish Bühler Group with a storage capacity of 60,000 tonnes.

Trade Minister Atheer Al-Ghurairy laid the foundation stone for the project in the Northern Kirkuk province, the Ministry said on Facebook.

Al-Ghurairy said the silo is one of five cereal storage facilities to be built by the Swish Company and its project partner Samco Company of Egypt.

“This project is part of a government plan to accommodate the increasing production of cereals, mainly wheat production which has largely increased in the past few years in North and South Iraq,” the Minister said.

“Five silos of the same capacity will be constructed across Iraq...they will employ the latest storage technology and will provide a safe and efficient facility for Iraqi farmers to market their products,” he added.

The project cost wasn't disclosed.

Iraq, a major OPEC oil producer, signed a contract with the Swiss Group in late 2024 for the construction of five silos in different areas.

