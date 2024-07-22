Riyadh – Saudi Arabian Oil Company (Aramco)awarded an engineering agreement to Dar Al Handasah Consultants, Shair and Partners, a Sidara Company, according to a press release.

The deal covers consultancy services, including engineering, design, project management, and multidisciplinary services for both existing and new infrastructure projects led by Aramco.

The amendment provides an additional five years of general engineering and project management services infrastructure (GESi) and can also be extended up to three additional years.

Chairman and CEO of Dar and Sidara, Talal Shair said: “We believe the new agreement validates and spotlights our contributions and provides us with an opportunity to continue to bring exceptional value to Aramco, leveraging the best of our expertise and capabilities, and that of all Sidara Companies.”

Dar has been active in Saudi Arabia since 1957, delivering more than 600 projects for over 100 clients.

With seven offices across major cities across the Kingdom, the company currently employs above 3,000 employees, including more than 1,000 Saudi nationals.

Aramco recently offered $6 billion in international bonds under its global medium-term note programme.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

