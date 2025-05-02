NEW YORK: State of Kuwait underlined nuclear disarmament as the ultimate goal and basic principle of the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT), considering it a main pillar of international stability and NPT credibility.

The call was made by the Diplomatic Attache' of the Kuwaiti Permanent Delegation at the UN Bandar Al-Enezi before the Third Preparatory Committee of the NPT late Thursday.

He said that though the treaty came into force more than 50 years ago, its main goal of nuclear disarmament has not been attained, a worrying thing that requires some urgent international action.

He added that policies of nuclear deterrence and continued modernization of nuclear arsenals have fueled the arms race and increased regional and international tensions in a clear-cut breach of relevant international commitments.

The Kuwaiti diplomat regarded that the complete and irreversible elimination of nuclear weapons as part of an internationally verifiable framework is deemed the only guarantee to avert their future use.

Calling on all countries, especially nuclear ones, to comply with relevant treaties and international resolutions, Al-Enezi echoed his country's support for all initiatives aiming at criminalizing the use of nuclear weapons and weapons of mass destruction.

All KUNA right are reserved © 2022. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).