Arab Finance: Egypt’s Nuclear and Radiological Regulatory Authority (ENRRA) confirmed that there are no indications of any change or increase in the radiation background across the country, as per a statement on June 14th.

ENRRA said it maintains 24-hour monitoring of regional nuclear facilities, in line with current circumstances.

The authority noted that it constantly monitors reports from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and coordinates with relevant national bodies.

The process is being carried out through its radiation monitoring and early warning system, which uses advanced devices deployed across Egypt.