Egypt has signed a nuclear fuel purchase order and a comprehensive cooperation agreement with Russia's state-owned Rosatom for the El-Dabaa Nuclear Power Plant, the government said in a statement on Wednesday.

The announcement coincided with a ceremony attended by Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah El-Sisi and Russian President Vladimir Putin to mark the installation of the reactor pressure vessel for the plant's first unit.

