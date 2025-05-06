NEW YORK: Kuwait reiterated Monday firm commitment to the provisions of the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT).

Delivering the country's speech before the preparatory committee for the parties to the NPT, Diplomatic Attachأ© at the Kuwait's Permanent Mission to the United Nations Abdulaziz Al-Seidi renewed Kuwait's keenness on the treaty's balanced implementation in a way that contributes to preserving international peace and security He added that non-proliferation is a fundamental factor in the treaty for the stability of international system.

The Kuwaiti diplomat referred that some countries - like the Israeli entity - still reject joining the treaty and continue developing their nuclear potential, outside any legal or regulatory frameworks.

At a time when non-nuclear countries offer utmost transparency and commit to restrictions imposed in line with the deal, nuclear countries are asked to meet their legal duties, in terms of providing technical support to the states which are not party to the deal, he elaborated.

Al-Seidi called for full obligation to the treaty's provisions and abiding by the dual classification made by the deal.

Kuwait's again called on the international community to assume its responsibilities, and stressed the need for the Israeli entity to join the treaty as a non-nuclear party.

He called for putting all Israeli occupation nuclear facilities under the comprehensive safeguards of the International Atomic Energy Agency to achieve international and regional security, and ensure effective non-proliferation.

