KUWAIT -- The Ministry of Oil affirmed on Monday that nuclear radiation is one of the most dangerous health and environmental challenges in the modern era, and that Kuwait gives significant importance to this issue through an integrated regulatory system, well-studied emergency plans, and scientific monitoring networks covering all parts of the country to ensure the highest levels of environmental and health safety for society.



This came in a speech by the Ministry's Director of Public Relations and Media Sheikha Tamadher Khalid Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah in a seminar titled (Risks and Damages Resulting from Nuclear Reactors and Their Impact On Human Health) as part of its social responsibility towards raising society's awareness.

Sheikha Tamadher praised the efforts of governmental and technical authorities in raising awareness of the dangers of nuclear radiation and ways to prevent it, stressing that such scientific meetings contribute to building a sustainable preventive culture among workers in the public and private sectors.



She pointed out that the Ministry of Oil, in cooperation with the relevant authorities, is working to raise community awareness of the dangers of nuclear reactors and the risks of radioactive leakage through ongoing educational programs and specialized workshops, in addition to developing the national infrastructure for preparedness and response to radiological and nuclear emergencies.

She added that prevention begins with awareness, and that investing in awareness, training, and preparedness is the cornerstone of protecting people and the environment.

She also called for continued support for scientific and awareness initiatives and strengthening institutional cooperation between state ministries and authorities to ensure community safety and environmental sustainability.

On his part, Chief Radiologist at the Radiation Protection Department at the Ministry of Health Salem Al-Azmi displayed the health risks resulting from nuclear reactors, their operating mechanisms, and preventive measures adopted locally and internationally.



"Nuclear reactors nowadays are among the most important energy sources in the world, as they provide massive electricity production with high efficiency, however, they carry serious health and environmental risks if they are not managed according to strict controls," Al-Azmi pointed out.

Al-Azmi stated that a nuclear reactor is a facility that generates electricity through the process of nuclear fission, wherein the nucleus of an atom splits into two or more smaller nuclei, releasing thermal energy in the process. This energy is then used to heat a coolant, typically water, converting it into steam. The steam is directed toward rotating turbines, which activate an electric generator to produce power.



He explained that nuclear power plants operate in a manner largely similar to conventional power stations, wherein a source of heat converts water into steam to drive turbines and generate electricity.



Al-Azmi noted that the key difference between various power plants lies in the source of heat, while conventional plants rely on burning fossil fuels such as coal, oil, or natural gas, nuclear power plants depend on the splitting of atomic nuclei, a process known as nuclear fission, as their primary source of heat.



He emphasized that nuclear energy is among the power generation sources with the least environmental impact, particularly in terms of land and natural resource use, when compared to other electricity-producing methods.

On potential environmental effects, Al-Azmi indicated that in the event of radioactive leakage, air, water, and soil contamination with substances such as Cesium-137 and Iodine-131 could occur. However, these materials are naturally degradable and diminish over time. He noted that effective environmental rehabilitation plans are in place to mitigate their impact.



He added that potential impacts on wildlife and agriculture could include temporary declines in crop quality and biodiversity, yet these effects are generally manageable through safety protocols and environmental restoration procedures.



Regarding protective measures, Al-Azmi stressed the importance of sheltering indoors during any radiological incident. Staying inside buildings can reduce exposure by half, while sealed basements and shelters offer enhanced protection. The use of face masks also significantly lowers the risk of inhaling radioactive particles.



Al-Azmi also delivered a briefing on the Iranian Bushehr nuclear reactor, saying that it is solely dedicated to electricity production with a capacity of 1,000 megawatts.

He affirmed that the reactor is under full international supervision, is not a military facility, and does not produce nuclear weapons. The plant is located approximately 280 kilometers east of Kuwait.

