VIENNA-- Kuwait's Ambassador to Austria and permanent representative to the international organizations in Vienna Talal Al-Fassam said the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) plays a crucial role in maximizing benefit from the peaceful applications of the nuclear technology. The State of Kuwait attaches great importance to the fruitful cooperation with the Agency in such areas as capacity-building programs and promotion of socio-economic development, he said in a speech to IAEA Ministerial Conference on Nuclear Science, Technology and Applications and the Technical Cooperation Program in Vienna on Wednesday.

Al-Fassam reaffirmed Kuwait's commitment to the IAEA efforts to strengthen international peace and security, and realize the aspirations of all nations for development.



Over the past six decades since joining the Agency, Kuwait contributed to the Agency's efforts geared towards realizing the sustainable development goals.

The State of Kuwait backs IAEA initiatives such as the three-stage Seibersdorf nuclear applications laboratories in Austria, the Peaceful Uses Initiative (PUI) and the Low Enriched Uranium (LEU) Bank.



It supports the IAEA activities that respond to the developmental needs of member states, conduct applied research and deliver training and capacity-building, Al-Fassam went on. Kuwait Institute for Scientific Research (KISR) and the Agency co-organized an exhibition on the sidelines of the UN Climate Change Conference (COP28) held in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates, late last year, he reminded.



KISR designated the environment research center as liaison with the Agency for detecting maritime radioactivity 2023-2027, he added.

