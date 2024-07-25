VIENNA, July 24 (KUNA) -- The State of Kuwait has reaffirmed its commitment to promoting peace, security, and stability as well as nuclear weapons non-proliferation worldwide.

This came in a speech, addressed by Kuwait's permanent representative to the United Nations and International Organizations Ambassador Nasser Al-Hayen at the second session of the Preparatory Committee for the 2026 Review Conference of the Parties to the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons held in Geneva. Ambassador Al-Hayen stated that peace, security, and stability in the world cannot be achieved with the proliferation of weapons, especially nuclear arms, as he stressed the necessity to strive to rid humanity of such weapons, as to harness materials for progress and development.



He affirmed that multilateral framework, objectives, principles and commitments agreed upon in international agreements provide the most appropriate and optimal approach to address all international security issues, urging to seize the opportunity of this meeting to achieve positive outcomes. Kuwait, he continued, reaffirmed the importance of implementing commitments towards achieving the Non-Proliferation Treaty, as called for respecting the balance between the treaty's three pillars and rectifying imbalances caused by some parties. The ambassador highlighted the significance of enhancing joint efforts to achieve effective outcomes during the upcoming review conference, urging all to participate with a focus on success rather than failure.



He also addressed all the efforts by Arab states towards establishing a nuclear-free zone in the Middle East, in accordance with General Assembly resolution 546 of the 73rd session.

Kuwait welcomed any new initiatives to establish zones free of nuclear weapon and mass destruction arms. Ambassador Al-Hayen retreated the significance of implementing General Assembly resolution 1995 and establishing a nuclear-weapon-free zone in the Middle East.

Kuwait welcomed the success of the conference as it called for all conference participants to engage in negotiating a comprehensive and binding treaty in this regard, to enhance regional and international security. Ambassador Al-Hayen pointed out that while Kuwait affirmed the right of all states to use atomic energy for peaceful purposes under the Non-Proliferation Treaty, it warned against the danger of nuclear weapons and other weapons of mass destruction proliferation amid today's challenges and tensions in our world.

Moreover in his speech, Ambassador Al-Hayen said Kuwait believes that in order to achieve a secure world free from nuclear weapons, it begins with the full adoption by the international community of the key disarmament treaties and agreements, which would eliminate regional and international tensions. He condemned ongoing aggression in the Gaza Strip, and the repeated threats to use nuclear weapons against a state party to the Non-Proliferation Treaty.



Kuwait, the senior diplomat noted further, called for a serious stance from the international community in general and treaty parties in particular, urging concerted efforts and cooperation to halt such blatant violations of international laws, treaties, and agreements.

He expressed hope that the second preparatory committee meetings in Geneva would reinforce everyone's conviction of the necessity for continued constructive dialogue aimed at sustaining security and stability, taking necessary and serious steps to enhance confidence and reduce the risks of nuclear proliferation.



Kuwait called on all treaty parties to fulfil their responsibilities in the best means possible, to ensure the success of the 2026 Review Conference of the Non-Proliferation Treaty, ultimately aiming to preserve international security, peace and stability through nuclear disarmament. (end) amq.sm

