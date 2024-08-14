Kuwait has enhanced its "commitment" to the code of conduct established by the UN nuclear agency on the safety and security of radioactive sources, a health official said on Tuesday.

The measure is a testament to Kuwait's "firm belief" in nuclear safety on both regional and international levels, said health ministry radiation protection department chief Ilham Al-Fares, underlining the solid rapport between relevant Kuwaiti bodies and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

As part of Kuwait's commitment to the UN Code of Conduct on the Security and Safety of Radioactive Sources, the country has formed a rigid policy and effective strategy to manage these sources, which includes ratcheting up inspection efforts to ensure the "validity and safety" of radioactive tools, added the official.

On the intricacies of the IAEA code of conduct, Kuwait's UN nuclear agency liaison officer Nader Al-Awadhi said that it was tantamount to an instrument that provides an appropriate framework for radiation safety and security, while it also has the backing more than 150 countries from around the world.

National commitment to this nuclear code of conduct demonstrates the "broad safety" of radioactive material management in Kuwait, he said, emphasizing Kuwait's determination to further cooperate with the IAEA as part of efforts to ensure global nuclear safety. (end) mar.nam

