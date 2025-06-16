RIYADH— Deputy Minister of Environment, Water and Agriculture Eng. Mansour Al-Mushaiti attended the signing of 11 agreements welcoming new members to the Saudi AgriFood Tech Alliance (SAFTA) during his participation in GreenTech Amsterdam 2025, as part of an official visit to the Netherlands.



The agreements, signed with leading Dutch companies and research institutions, reflect the Kingdom’s ongoing efforts to strengthen international cooperation and expand opportunities in agricultural innovation. The event was attended by a high-level Saudi delegation, including officials from the environment, water, and agriculture sectors, as well as representatives from national private-sector companies.



This initiative aims to bolster bilateral ties between Saudi Arabia and the Netherlands, foster collaboration in the environment, water, and agriculture fields, and establish strategic partnerships that promote knowledge exchange and innovation, in line with the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030.



A memorandum of understanding was also signed with the Netherlands Water Partnership and the Dutch Water Alliance to join the Saudi Water Innovation Alliance initiative. These partnerships represent a significant step forward in Saudi-Dutch cooperation, particularly in advancing food security and promoting sustainable agricultural technologies.



SAFTA serves as a national platform that connects local and international partners to support research and development, accelerate the adoption of advanced technological solutions, and enable the Kingdom’s agricultural sector to implement global best practices in smart farming, environmental sustainability, and high-quality food production.

