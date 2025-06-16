MUSCAT: The Brazilian delegation of 15 business people visited Oman for the second Brazil-Oman Economic Forum and delivered presentations at the Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Muscat.

It was an opportunity for the delegation to introduce them and showcase the potential of their ventures to the Omani business community.

Key sectors such as health, construction and entertainment were explored during the forum.

The Marcelo Lucas Law Firm, the event organiser, also gave an institutional presentation, highlighting its legal expertise and emphasising Brazil’s strategic role as a global power with much to offer the Sultanate of Oman across multiple sectors.

“It is an honour to be here at the Chamber doing business with our brothers,” said Marcelo Lucas.

Following the presentations, B2B meetings were held between businesspeople and regional investors. A luncheon was hosted as a reception for the delegation.

The Brazilian Embassy in Oman remains the only Latin American representation in the country, just as the Embassy of Oman in Brasília is the only one in Latin America — signifying a strong and exclusive diplomatic partnership.

The second forum concluded with meaningful connections, new partnerships and tangible opportunities for cooperation between Brazil and Oman.

