Amsterdam: The Sultanate of Oman and the Kingdom of the Netherlands on Tuesday signed three agreements: the first in the field of liquefied hydrogen, the second a partnership agreement to study the development of infrastructure for transporting hydrogen and carbon dioxide via pipelines, and the third a partnership agreement with Dutch company “Royal Vopak”.

This took place during the “state visit” of His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik to the Kingdom of the Netherlands. The Joint Development Agreement (JDA) for the liquefied hydrogen corridor entails the establishment of the world’s first commercial export corridor for liquefied hydrogen, linking the Sultanate of Oman, the Kingdom of the Netherlands, and the Federal Republic of Germany. The Sultanate of Oman was represented in the agreement by Hydrom, OQ, and the Port of Duqm.

This agreement is a pivotal step in cementing Oman’s position as a global hub for green hydrogen production and export, as well as a strategic partner in enhancing global energy security. Once fully developed, the corridor will serve as a direct export route for liquefied hydrogen compliant with the EU’s Renewable Fuels of Non-Biological Origin (RFNBO) standards—from the Port of Duqm to the Port of Amsterdam, and onward to strategic logistics centers in Germany, including the Port of Duisburg, for further distribution to other European markets.

Under the agreement, Hydrogen Oman (Hydrom), as the national coordinator for implementing Oman’s green hydrogen strategy, will oversee production alignment with national plans and ensure the project’s integration with the sector’s infrastructure and overarching strategy.

Meanwhile, OQ Group will develop the liquefied hydrogen terminal and associated facilities, including storage and export infrastructure. The rapid growth of green hydrogen projects in Duqm will enhance the corridor’s readiness and its ability to contribute to national targets, leveraging the integrated infrastructure of the Special Economic Zone at Duqm (Sezad) and the port’s strategic location.

The Joint Development Agreement aims for maritime transport within this corridor to rely on specialised vessels equipped with advanced technologies developed by “ Ecolog” to ensure highly efficient liquefied hydrogen transportation. On the European side, the corridor will focus on establishing liquefied hydrogen regasification terminals at the Port of Amsterdam, after which industrial sectors in the Netherlands and Germany will be supplied with hydrogen via gas pipelines, rail networks, and waterways.

In a statement, Eng. Salim bin Nasser Al Aufi, Minister of Energy and Minerals and Chairman of Hydrom’s Board of Directors, said: “This international cooperation is a strategic step in Oman’s journey toward building a green hydrogen-based economy, linking our production capabilities to global markets and reinforcing Oman’s readiness to lead the sector.”

He added: “The significance of this agreement extends beyond paving the way for a green hydrogen export corridor from Oman to Europe—it reaffirms Oman’s confident progress in implementing its ambitious green hydrogen strategy. The involvement of eleven companies from three countries across the entire value chain—from hydrogen production and liquefaction to transport, storage, and regasification—demonstrates the trust Hydrom has gained in forming high-impact strategic partnerships, both within Oman and abroad. This will contribute to establishing an integrated national ecosystem and creating sustainable economic and developmental opportunities, whether through sector-related industries, infrastructure development, or the training and employment of local talent.”

For her part, Sophie Hermans, Minister of Climate and Green Growth of the Kingdom of the Netherlands, stated that this agreement marks a key milestone in Oman-Netherlands cooperation in clean energy. She noted that the project will link Omani green hydrogen production to European markets, supporting long-term strategic efforts to diversify energy sources and enhance energy security.

The minister emphasised that Oman’s green hydrogen sector is witnessing notable progress under a sound framework, making it one of the most attractive regulatory environments for global investments and partnerships. She mentioned that contracts for green hydrogen projects have been awarded to consortia comprising 22 international companies, which have already begun development work in Oman’s Al Wusta and Dhofar governorates.

She added: “Hydrom continues to advance Oman’s green hydrogen strategy and is currently preparing to launch the third round of public auctions for green hydrogen project sites, focusing on mid-scale projects. This aims to align early-stage production with downstream industries and strengthen the integration of Oman’s green hydrogen ecosystem, including shared infrastructure, supply chains, and sector-related industries.”

The agreement was signed by representatives from eleven public and private entities from the Sultanate of Oman, the Kingdom of the Netherlands, and the Federal Republic of Germany.

Meanwhile, the two additional agreements—the partnership to study hydrogen and carbon dioxide pipeline transport infrastructure and the partnership between OQ and Royal Vopak—represent ambitious steps toward shaping a new future for Oman’s energy sector.

As per the partnership agreement between OQ and Royal Vopak, OQ will spearhead the development of Duqm in Oman as a premier integrated hub for hydrocarbons, chemicals, and low-carbon products. This is a significant step for a strategic alliance that aims to unlock future growth opportunities in industrial and energy terminal infrastructure and sustainable energy transition facilities in SEZAD.

Leveraging Vopak’s proven expertise to develop and operate large-scale infrastructure projects, this partnership holds high prospects to drive economic growth, attract international customers, create new employment opportunities, and effectively serve all new projects requiring storage solutions in Duqm.

Highlighting the significant impact of this partnership, Ashraf Hamad Al Mamari, Group CEO of OQ, said: “This partnership is a catalyst for Duqm’s emergence as a globally competitive energy hub. By aligning with Vopak’s international expertise, we are unlocking a new era of strategic infrastructure investment that strengthens Oman’s position in global energy flows, accelerates the energy transition, and delivers long-term value for our economy and future generations.”

Dick Richelle, CEO of Royal Vopak, welcomed this partnership, saying: “Vopak is excited to collaborate with OQ Group on this strategic partnership in Duqm. Our combined strengths in infrastructure development will be instrumental in creating a leading energy and chemical hub serving multiple industrial customers concurrently. We are excited to support Oman’s Vision 2040.”

This strategic partnership is set to boost confidence and international interest, attract world-class expertise and financing, align strategic goals and investments, and provide access and networking opportunities to global talent.

The agreements were signed on behalf of the Sultanate of Oman by Ashraf Hamad Al Mamari, Group CEO of OQ, and Mansour bin Ali Al Abdali, CEO of OQ Gas Networks, while the Dutch side was represented by Dick Richelle, CEO of Royal Vopak.

