Ajman Transport Authority (ATA) carried 439,168 passengers across various modes of transport in the emirate during the Eid Al-Adha holiday, marking a 34% increase compared to Eid Al-Adha last year. This growth reflects the efficiency of Ajman’s transport system and the increasing public trust in the Authority’s modern and diverse transport network.

ATA noted that taxis topped the list of most-used transportation modes during the holiday, carrying 380,622 passengers. Their widespread availability and ease of access, coupled with smart booking services via digital apps, contributed significantly to their popularity.

Public buses also witnessed notable demand, with 55,256 passengers utilising the service. Additionally, 2,716 passengers used the Abra water taxi, and 574 passengers benefited from the on-demand transport service, accessed through smart reservation systems.

The Authority stated that this achievement was made possible by proactive planning and the implementation of a flexible, comprehensive operational plan. This included expanding the fleet, increasing the number of vehicles, and intensifying field monitoring, which allowed for effective traffic management and met the heightened transport demand during the holiday.

The Authority emphasised that this remarkable increase in passenger numbers reflects the success of continuous investments in transport infrastructure, the adoption of smart digital solutions, and a commitment to high service quality. These efforts are aligned with Ajman Vision 2030, which aims to realise sustainable urban mobility and enhance quality of life for all segments of society through resilient, safe, and environmentally friendly infrastructure.