President Bola Tinubu has directed the Federal Ministry of Works to begin immediate repairs of the collapsed Mokwa Bridge, which is a vital connection between northern and southern Nigeria.

The bridge collapsed due to recent flooding that has severely impacted road networks and other bridges in Mokwa town.

The Minister of State for Works, Barr. Bello Goronyo, announced this directive while leading a Federal Government delegation on a condolence visit to the Mokwa Local Government Area of Niger State on Tuesday.

He highlighted the importance of the Mokwa road to Nigeria’s transportation system and assured that the ministry is dedicated to maintaining its functionality.

“We are here for two main reasons: first, to commiserate with the government and people of Niger State over this unfortunate incident that has resulted in loss of lives and properties; and second, to assess the extent of the damage to the bridge,” Goronyo said.

President Tinubu has issued an immediate directive to repair the bridge, and CGC Construction Company, located near the site, has already been engaged to implement temporary measures to restore motorable access before full reconstruction begins.

Additionally, Goronyo announced that a technical committee, under the leadership of Minister of Works Engr. David Umahi, has been assigned the task of identifying bridges across the country that have surpassed their lifespan. He mentioned that the committee’s findings will soon be presented for appropriate action.

During his visit to internally displaced persons (IDPs) in Mokwa, the minister urged well-meaning Nigerians and private organizations to provide support to victims in the form of food, shelter, and medical assistance.

“These people need urgent help. While the government is playing its part, we appeal to well meaning individuals and organizations to extend support,” he urged.

The Deputy Governor of Niger State, Comrade Yakubu Garba, who had earlier received the Minister in Minna before proceeding to Mokwa, acknowledged the federal government’s swift intervention.

He noted that at least three delegations had visited the state to express solidarity and offer relief items.

Garba highlighted the human-induced factors that contributed to the disaster, citing illegal construction on waterways.

He affirmed that state authorities, local governments, and traditional leaders would soon begin enforcing building regulations more strictly to prevent similar occurrences.

