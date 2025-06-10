Muscat – South Batinah governorate has produced more than 17 tonnes of wheat this year, with over 80 feddans of land cultivated across its wilayats, according to the Ministry of Agricultural, Fisheries, and Water Resources.

The initiative is part of the government’s ongoing efforts to enhance food security in the sultanate, with wheat identified as a strategic crop.

Eng Abdullah bin Saif al Saidi, Director of the Agricultural Development Department in South Batinah, said the ministry has implemented several programmes to support wheat cultivation.

“These include research to develop wheat varieties suitable for Oman’s climate, as well as providing farmers with seeds and post-planting technical supervision,” he said.

More than 2.5 tonnes of wheat seeds were distributed to over 60 farmers across the governorate.

Saidi added that the ‘Wheat Harvest’ programme remains one of the ministry’s most important services, offered free of charge. It provides harvesting equipment and specialised staff to assist farmers during the harvest season.

Eng Sawsan bint Talib al Khanbashiya, head of the Date Palm and Plant Production Section, said the wheat seed project plays a key role in advancing food security efforts in the region.

“Our team continues to follow up with farmers through field visits and technical guidance throughout the planting season until harvest,” she said.

The ministry’s support for wheat cultivation reflects a wider national strategy to promote sustainable agriculture and ensure long-term food resilience.

