Muscat – Oman Environmental Services Holding Company (be’ah) and OQ Trading have signed a cooperation agreement to develop a national project focused on producing biogas (biomethane) and bio-carbon dioxide by processing organic waste from landfills and future biofacilities managed by be’ah.

This collaboration aims to turn environmental challenges into promising economic opportunities by utilising approximately 20mn cubic metres of biogas extracted from these sites – comprising around 40% biomethane (a renewable fuel) and 60% bio-CO₂ for sustainable industrial applications.

The agreement sets out a roadmap for conducting technical and economic feasibility studies, infrastructure assessments, and exploring commercial marketing opportunities for the project’s outputs. It also aims to create attractive local investment prospects aligned with the goals of Oman Vision 2040.

Both companies highlighted that this partnership represents an integrated national collaboration between the energy and environmental sectors. It combines be’ah’s expertise in waste and resource management with OQ Trading’s global energy capabilities to reinforce Oman’s position as a regional hub for clean energy.

Eng Tariq Ali al Amri, CEO of be’ah, stated that the project marks a new milestone in energy recovery from organic waste through sustainable methods – converting environmental challenges into developmental and economic opportunities. He noted that biogas and bio-CO₂ production would reduce emissions, support Oman’s net-zero goals, enhance waste management efficiency, and provide alternative energy sources.

Said Talib al Maawali, Executive Director for the Middle East at OQ Trading, described the project as an attractive opportunity to diversify Oman’s energy mix in line with the 2050 carbon neutrality targets and global trends towards sustainable, low-carbon energy solutions. He regarded the initiative as a strategic nucleus that will stimulate further investment in waste-to-energy initiatives and strengthen clean energy value chains.

