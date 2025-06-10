Doha, Qatar: As Qatar steadily advances toward the goals outlined in its National Vision 2030, the country’s expanding digital infrastructure is poised to become a major catalyst for economic diversification, innovation, and long-term growth.

Over the past two years, Qatar has made significant strides in building a robust technological foundation that supports not just government modernization, but also private sector transformation, an official said. From AI-enabled platforms and smart services to local data centers and cybersecurity frameworks, the nation is equipping itself to thrive in a rapidly digitising global economy.

“The technology market in Qatar is experiencing remarkable growth and is a critical enabler of the Qatar National Vision 2030,” Ghassan Kosta, Regional General Manager for Google Cloud in Qatar, Oman, Bahrain, and Iraq, told The Peninsula. “There’s a clear commitment from the government and businesses to leverage technology for economic diversification, innovation, and enhanced public services.”

Much of this progress has been driven by strategic investments in cloud computing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and secure digital infrastructure.

These advancements are already yielding tangible benefits: enabling faster service delivery, supporting data sovereignty, and opening up opportunities for local innovation.

“Our approach is to respond to market needs and invest where it makes sense to support our customers’ growth and innovation. The launch of our Doha cloud region was a significant investment and a testament to our commitment to Qatar and the Middle East,” Kosta noted.

The Doha cloud region has played a key role in accelerating digital transformation across sectors. “It has enabled organisations to modernise their IT infrastructure, improve agility, and scale their operations efficiently,” he said. “It also supports enhanced data residency and security — critical requirements for Qatari institutions.”

Cybersecurity has emerged as a central pillar of this infrastructure growth. “Security is a core tenet of Google Cloud. We provide a secure-by-design infrastructure and a comprehensive suite of cybersecurity solutions to help Qatari organizations protect their data and assets,” Kosta emphasised.

Training and skill development are also a major focus. “Our Center of Excellence in Qatar aims to foster local innovation and research on cloud-based solutions.

Through initiatives like this and various training programs, we are helping to build a skilled local talent pool capable of driving Qatar’s digital future,” he said.

The economic impact of these developments is expected to be substantial. Kosta stated, “Research we commissioned indicated that the Doha cloud region is expected to drive significant economic activity and support job creation in Qatar.

“We are proud to be a trusted partner in Qatar’s digital journey, providing the ‘new way to the cloud’ with our AI-powered solutions and planet-scale infrastructure,” he added.

With technology now viewed as both a tool and an engine of growth, Qatar is firmly positioning itself as a regional leader in digital innovation — ready to power new waves of economic activity and shape a more connected, knowledge-based future.

