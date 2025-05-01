TOKYO - Japan imported 32.48 million barrels of crude oil from the United Arab Emirates in March 2025, accounting for 41.4 percent of its total oil imports, according to data from the Agency for Natural Resources and Energy under Japan’s Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry.

Japan’s total crude oil imports for March stood at 78.39 million barrels, of which 96.9 percent, or 75.93 million barrels, came from Arab countries, underscoring the critical role of Arab nations in Japan’s energy security.

Saudi Arabia supplied Japan with 30.93 million barrels, making up 38.4 percent of the total.

Kuwait provided 5.23 million barrels (6.7 percent), followed by Qatar with approximately 3.32 million barrels (5.0 percent) and Oman with 2.49 million barrels (3.2 percent).

The remainder of Japan’s March oil imports came from the United States (1.8 percent), Ecuador (0.8 percent), Oceania (0.3 percent), and Southeast Asia (0.2 percent).