Haima: Al Wusta Governorate on Monday signed agreements to implement development projects at a total cost exceeding RO 4.4 million, on Monday.

The signing came as part of the government’s strategy to promote comprehensive development in all governorates of the Sultanate of Oman.

The agreements were signed by Shaikh Ahmed bin Muslim al Kathiri, Governor of Al Wusta and representatives of companies.

An agreement was signed to establish the Knowledge Park in the Wilayat of Haima at a cost of approximately RO 495,000. The facility will serve as a cultural and recreational outlet for the wilayat’s residents. Another agreement was signed for the construction of an exhibition ground at a cost of RO 300,001 as well as a camel racing track worth more than RO 248,000.

An agreement was signed for improving the urban landscape. The project will include the development and beautification of the facade of Abu Madhabi village at a cost of RO 221,000. It will also include the implementation of a project to light 60 service stations with solar energy in the wilayats of Haima, Mahout, and Duqm at a cost of RO 92,400. This is in addition to an agreement to supply and install 100 lighting poles in the Wilayat of Mahout at a cost of RO 153,000.

The agreements include the development and beautification of the facade of Dhahr village in the Wilayat of Duqm at a cost of RO 608,000. The project also includes the development of the facade of Ras Madrakah village at a cost exceeding RO 537,000. The project involves the construction of a park in Dhahr village at a cost of RO 208,000 and another park in Sarab village in the Wilayat of Mahout at a cost of RO 161,000.

In the field of infrastructure development, an agreement was signed for the design and implementation of the 17-kilometre Hitam Al Barr Road at a cost of RO 909,000. An agreement was also signed to develop Wadi Tharf (Phase One) in the Wilayat of Duqm at an estimated cost of RO148,000.

An agreement was signed for the development of a football stadium in Hitam village at a cost of RO 98,000 and construction of another stadium in the Wilayat of Al Jazir at a cost of RO104,000.

The development projects also include the establishment of services in market in village of Dhahr in the Wilayat of Duqm at a cost of RO 38,000, in addition to the supply and installation of 72 lighting poles along with accessories for the Niyabat of Al Lakbi in the Wilayat of Al Jazir at a cost of RO 80,000. This is in addition to the design of the governor’s office building, residence, and ancillary buildings in the Wilayat of Haima at a cost of RO 65,000.

The signing of the agreements comes within the framework of Al Wusta Governorate’s commitment to promote integrated development projects in the governorates, improving the quality of life, and spurring economic and tourism activity in the governorate to enhance the governorate’s position on the development map of the Sultanate of Oman.

