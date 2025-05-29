Khasab - The development of the historic Maqlab (Telegraph) Island in Musandam Governorate is 50 percent complete.

Engineer Ahmed bin Mohammed al Shehhi, Director of the Projects Department at Musandam Municipality, said: "The Telegraph Island development project is based on reviving the historical value of the site by restoring the remains of the structures and presenting them in an attractive educational and touristic setting, which will enhance the income of local communities and provide new job opportunities; and preserving the natural environment and biodiversity surrounding the island, especially as it is located within a marine environment rich in coral reefs and fish."

The island can be transformed into a regional and global attraction that tells a forgotten story of maritime communications and serves as a model for the development of historical sites.

The project includes the construction of a 731 sqm multi-use hall, a 130 sqm service building attached to the hall, an 8-meter-long and 2.5-meter-wide marine landing platform with a floating platform system, a guard room for access to the island, including its accessories, a building for electricity generators and fuel tanks, and a canopy area with its floors.

A mountain walkway will also be constructed to access all facilities on the island, along with two photo platforms overlooking the island's most important landmarks.

The island derives its name from the submarine cable extending from Mumbai in India to Basra in Iraq. Maqlab Island, Khor Sham in the Wilayat of Khasab, became the transmission station in 1864, marking the beginning of the modern communications movement in the region.

It's worth noting that the project recently received a special mention at the Architizer A+ Awards, as one of the world's most prominent architectural projects.

2022 © All right reserved for Oman Establishment for Press, Publication and Advertising (OEPPA) Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

