Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) announced that during Eid Al-Adha holiday, the total number of passengers who used public transportation, shared transportation, and taxis reached 7.577 million, an increase of 14% during the same period last year.

RTA has provided a diverse range of transportation options during the holiday period. The number of metro passengers utilising red and green lines reached 2.786 million riders, tram passengers stood at 119,917, and public bus passengers totalled 1.663 million. Marine transport was also a popular choice, with 307,684 passengers recorded. Taxis played a significant role, transporting 2.196 million riders, and shared transportation vehicles saw over 504,159 riders.