RIYADH — Saudi Arabia's Industrial Production Index (IPI) recorded an increase of 3.1 percent during the month of April 2025 compared to the same month in 2024. According to the results of the IPI for the month of April 2025, released on Tuesday by the General Authority for Statistics (GASTAT), the mining and quarrying sub-index rose by 0.2 percent year-on-year, while the manufacturing sub-index recorded a 7.4 percent increase.

The GASTAT bulletin also reported a 0.2 percent decrease in the sub-index for electricity, gas, steam, and air conditioning supply activities, whereas the sub-index for water supply, sewage, waste management, and treatment activities increased by 8.8 percent compared to April of the previous year.

Based on key economic activities, the bulletin further revealed a 4.3 percent year-on-year increase in the index for oil-related activities in April 2025, and a 0.1 percent rise in the index for non-oil activities.

GASTAT issues IPI every month to measure relative changes in industrial production volumes. The index is based on data from the Industrial Production Survey, which is conducted on a sample of establishments operating in targeted industrial sectors, including mining and quarrying; manufacturing, electricity, gas, steam, and air conditioning supply; and water supply, sewage, waste management, and treatment activities.

