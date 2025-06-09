Kenya and Ethiopia have agreed to work on cross-border infrastructure projects aimed at enhancing bilateral trade.

At a meeting in Addis Ababa on June 5 as part of the Horn of Africa Gateway Development Project (HOAGDP), the two countries agreed on transformative programmes to improve the movement of goods, people, and digital services across the Ethiopian-Kenyan border.

Ethiopia and Kenya agreed to support the construction of two bridges across the River Dawa (Rhamu and Suftu), as a passage of hope that will not only carry vehicles but also convey the aspiration of underserved communities to access healthcare, education, and markets.“The main objectives are to enhance infrastructural connectivity, socio-economic development, trade facilitation, and cross-border development between Ethiopia and Kenya,” says the joint communique.

These measures are seen as a demonstration of Igad’s commitment to operationalisation of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) agreement through strengthening seamless trade between Ethiopia and Kenya by reducing border-crossing times, reducing transport costs and making regional goods more competitive in international markets.

Subsequently, Kenya and Ethiopia will finalise the draft bilateral agreement on cooperation and mutual assistance on Customs matters and other enabling legal frameworks at the earliest opportunity.

The two agreed on the location for a one-stop border post at Rhamu, a trade facilitation centre at Suftu, access roads and bridges at Rhamu and Suftu, and optic fibre “meet me” points.

The meeting featured senior government officials led by Ahmed Shide, minister of Finance of Ethiopia and Cyrell Odede Wagunda, Principal Secretary for the State Department for Investment and Assets Management of the National Treasury of Kenya.

