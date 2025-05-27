Muscat – Musandam Governor’s Office has signed several agreements with local contracting companies to carry out infrastructure and beautification works in 15 coastal villages as part of its plan to improve living standards and promote sustainable development.

Announced on Monday, the projects were formalised by Sayyid Ibrahim bin Saeed al Busaidi, Governor of Musandam. The 15 villages selected are located in the wilayats of Khasab and Dibba, both key areas in the sultanate’s northernmost governorate.

According to a statement from the governor’s office, the works will include construction of sea walls to protect against tidal surges and flash floods, pedestrian walkways for public use, landscaped parks, and seating areas to encourage community interaction and attract visitors.

‘These agreements aim to improve the quality of life for residents and reaffirm the governorate’s commitment to sustainable and inclusive development,’ the statement said.

The projects are part of a wider strategy to reduce urban migration, support rural populations, and create public spaces that meet the needs of both locals and tourists. Several of the targeted villages are known for their natural landscapes and cultural heritage, offering potential for eco- and heritage tourism.

The governor’s office stated that involving the private sector is a key step in activating local economies, generating jobs and speeding up execution of development plans. The partnerships also support Oman Vision 2040 objectives focused on balanced regional development and greater private sector engagement.

© Apex Press and Publishing Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

